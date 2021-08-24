Three East Alabama schools transition to remote learning as COVID numbers rise
Students at Smiths Station High School Alabama will transition to remote learning for two weeks after the school announced that COVID-19 numbers are continuing to rise. In a Facebook post Tuesday, school officials said that students will work virtually from home and staff members not quarantined or COVID positive will report to the school building beginning Wednesday. “Blended learning” will take place until Sept. 7.www.ledger-enquirer.com
