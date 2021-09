When the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. in early 2020, we hoped that a vaccine could be developed in record time so we could reduce the risk of acquiring the virus ourselves, or worse yet, taking it home to our loved ones. We knew a vaccine was probably at least a year from development, but we hoped for the best as we continued our mission to serve the public. Since then, over 200 fire and EMS personnel have lost their lives to this virus.