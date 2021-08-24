Hwy. 29 fatality

A Williamston man was killed in a two vehicle fiery wreck on Highway 29 at Shiloh Road Wednesday evening (Aug. 18). Chief Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman identified the deceased as David Lee Watson, 49 of Williamston. Watson was attempting to turn left onto Highway 29 from Shiloh Road when his vehicle was struck broadside by a car traveling north on Highway 29. Both vehicles caught fire and both drivers were entrapped. The driver of the other car was taken to an area hospital by Pelzer EMS. Wren and West Pelzer firefighters responded as well as state troopers and deputies. (Photo by David Rogers)