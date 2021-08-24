Why Showtime swapped Halo for The Man Who Fell to Earth with Paramount+

Cancel
"We started developing Halo seven years ago, when there was no Paramount+, or even a glimmer of an idea. And it was always a bit of an odd fit. What is Showtime doing making a first-person shooter video game and putting it in their dramas?" Showtime Entertainment president Gary Levine said at the TV press tour. "But when Paramount+ emerged, it just seemed like it was a better fit for all of us. I think this is a one-time thing and we did a one-time trade: You can have Halo and we'll take Man Who Fell to Earth. You're happy, we're happy."

TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

How to Be a Cowboy Channels Tiger King's Eccentricities Into Something Productive

In the early days of the pandemic, Netflix rocketed Joe Exotic into superstardom with Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, a docuseries about the Oklahoma zoo owner and his decade-long feud with animal activist Carole Baskin. Tiger King began as an examination of the eccentric personality, but it quickly veered into true crime territory as it recounted the mysterious disappearance of Baskin’s husband and Exotic’s arrest for a 2017 murder-for-hire plot against his nemesis.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Ted Lasso's Season 2 backlash is a result of viewers unable to grapple with second seasons

"We’ve built a TV-viewing culture that is almost incapable of discussing a season two," says Emily VanDerWerff of the recent Ted Lasso backlash, adding: "Throughout TV history, season two was traditionally the point at which a TV show became a TV show — especially in cases where season one was popular right out of the gate. A successful second season usually meant a successful run of several seasons. If season two ran out of steam, it would often spell a show’s doom." VanDerWerff says in a second season, the novelty of a new and exciting show "tends to wear off, and the audience starts to realize that a show is just a show. Some of the best shows of all time — including The Sopranos, Mad Men, Lost, and The Wire — boasted second seasons that are warmly regarded now but were often written about as significant steps down from season one when they first aired. Comedy is less susceptible to this particular flavor of disappointment because it’s often less tied to plot twists and serialized stories, but it’s not like cautionary tales of second seasons gone wrong within the genre don’t exist. (See also: Glee.) A relationship is always most exciting when it’s new, and the work of building something lasting is often annoying and stressful. The built-in tension of an audience folding its arms and saying, 'Well, what have you done for me lately?' is inherent to every new season of a beloved TV show, and that tension will always be strongest at the start of season two. A lot of shows fail to navigate it, trying too hard to please viewers rather than buckling down and doing the work of deepening the world, the story, and the characters." VanDerWerff adds: "I want to lay my TV critic cards out on the table and say that I’ve seen eight episodes of Ted Lasso season two, two more than have aired for viewers as of this writing. Yet even setting aside the episodes I’ve seen that you likely haven’t, I would say the show is doing everything a good second season must do to ensure a healthy run for a series....Essentially all of the things that are bugging people about Ted Lasso season two are choices the show has made to deepen its characters, further its conflicts, and explore its world. That’s definitely a departure from what a lot of people loved about season one — namely, the way it united its feel-good narrative with a compelling examination of a sports culture that hadn’t really been explored on American television. (My one complaint about season two so far is that soccer itself has mostly been pushed to the background.) It was an underdog story about a team of misfits and about the goofy guy who led them to ... well, not actual victory, but a moral victory, more or less. The thing about an underdog story is that you can kind of only do it once. Rocky Balboa loses at the end of Rocky, but a lot of people remember him winning (which doesn’t happen until Rocky II), simply because that’s how we understand underdog stories. AFC Richmond continues to be a pretty mediocre soccer team, and Ted Lasso’s seeming disinterest in that status has created a disconnect between season one’s sports movie core and season two’s more traditional sitcom center. In season one, Ted Lasso was about its main character’s core philosophy and an overarching vibe of gentle whimsy and kindness. None of those traits won soccer games; AFC Richmond still lost the big match in the season finale. As such, season two is doubling down on the idea that just being a good guy doesn’t mean you’re automatically without problems, and the longer the season goes on, the more it seems as though the show is really going to put the screws to Ted and the other characters to see what makes them tick."
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Only Murders in the Building Is a Throwback Mystery for the Hulu Age

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. Once upon a time, there were three amigos named Chevy, Martin and Steve (who was also a Martin). They made a lovely cinematic absurdity 35 years ago, and two of them have been friends and collaborators ever since. As for the other guy, I’d like to quote something that Lorne Michaels told a reporter who asked what happened to Chevy. “The only thing that I know consistently, but as a universal thing in show business, is that it’s always, always about reinvention,” Michaels said. “You have to get offstage so you can come back and make another entrance.”
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Succession stars talk about filming in Italy during the pandemic

“At the beginning of the season, it was mask, shield,” says Kieran Culkin during Vulture's visit on-location in Sicily. “We had these pods” — think individual tents for actors to use between takes — “that we didn’t use.” Vulture's Hunter Harris adds: "HBO still requires masks on set, both outdoors and indoors, but the risk of working together doesn’t feel as life or death, as uncharted, as it once did. Maybe it helps that it’s summer and there’s a pool and plates of bucatini everywhere." As for Succession avoiding the pandemic in Season 3, Sarah Snook says: “These are really wealthy people. And unfortunately, none of the world’s really wealthy people were going to be affected by the pandemic.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

HBO Bows Acclaimed French True Crime Drama Laetitia

After making a splash at this year's Sundance Film Festival, director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade's six-part drama based on the real-life disappearance of an 18 year-old waitress in Western France makes its HBO debut tonight. Also tonight: Bachelor in Paradise and The Ultimate Surfer pull double duty on ABC, FOX bids...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Mike Richards dumped as executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune

Richards' firing as executive producer comes 11 days after he stepped down as host of Jeopardy! after The Ringer resurfaced offensive podcast comments from his past. Yet despite the controversy and an angry staff meeting last week, it appeared Sony was sticking with Richards behind the scenes, with The New York Times reporting that he was getting a minder and undergoing sensitivity training. But as of today, Richards has been dropped from the show altogether. Who Wants to be a Millionaire's Michael Davies taking over as interim executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. Davies successfully launched the American version of Millionaire and his production company Embassy Row is based at Sony. "I’m writing to let you know that Mike will no longer be serving as EP of Wheel and Jeopardy! effective immediately," Suzanne Prete, Sony TV executive vice president, business and strategy, said in a memo to staff. "We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened. Michael Davies from Embassy Row has agreed to help with production on an interim basis until further notice. Michael and I will work together with all of you in the weeks ahead to ensure that production remains on schedule and we do not miss a beat as we head into the new season." According to Deadline's Peter White, "it was clear that Richards’ position as EP has been too compromised for him to effectively continue in that role. It’s thought that given he doesn’t have the internal or external support that he needs to lead the team, his exit was in the best interests of the show."
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Ten New Shows and Movies to Watch on Netflix in September 2021

A new fall TV season is here, and although Netflix rolls out new shows and movies throughout the year, the streamer's lineup is particularly packed this September, offering up a strong mix of highly anticipated returning series and new offerings to keep us entertained as the temperatures begin to cool. Here are the new releases and returning series we're most looking forward to this month:
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Sony TV reportedly wants Mayim Bialik to take over as full-time Jeopardy! host, but she's busy with Fox's Call Me Kat

The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg says Bialik, who was tapped to host Jeopardy!'s primetime specials, "was a top choice of Sony senior execs to take syndicated hosting job but her previously set schedule on the Warner Bros.-produced Fox comedy Call Me Kat is preventing such a move." Bialik is currently filming a three-week guest-hosting stint amid controversy over her previous stance on vaccinations and her comments shaming Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault victims. Goldberg adds that Bialik "has signaled she’d be interested in the full-time Jeopardy! job should Call Me Kat not return for a third season."
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Tim Daly says getting killed off on The Sopranos "was my favorite scene"

Daly discussed how he ended up playing down-on-his-luck screenwriter with Michael Imperioli and Steven Schirripa on the Talking Sopranos podcast. Daly says he was friends with David Chase and even screened the pilot at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Every season, he would call me and say, ‘Hey, do you want to come do a part on Sopranos?’ And I would say, ‘Hell yeah!’ And then he would talk himself out of it mid-conversation,” Daly said, adding that the character was partly based on Chase.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Lance Bass wants to host an LGBTQ season of The Bachelor

Bass, whose three-episode stint guest-hosting Bachelor in Paradise ends tonight, says he'd like to not only return as full-time host, but as host an LGBTQ edition. “If you want the most dramatic season ever, do an LGBT version,” Bass tells Variety with a laugh. Bass says he hasn't spoken to anybody about his idea, adding: “I think maybe it’s the time for The Bachelor to do a gay Bachelor. I think that would be so much fun. And I definitely know a host if you need it.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix revives Manifest with a super-sized fourth and final season

The missing plane drama, which NBC canceled in June after three seasons, has been saved by Netflix with a 20-episode Season 4 order. In a nod to fans, Netflix waited until today, "828 Day" (8/28) at 8:28 a.m. PT, for the pickup to be announced. "As is customary for series on Netflix, the 20-episode season will be split into multiple parts," reports Deadline's Nellie Andreeva. Andreeva added that Warner Bros. TV began negotiations with the show's stars to return earlier this month. "I hear stars Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh have closed deals for the final season," says Andreeva. "J.R. Ramirez also is believed to be set, while Parveen Kaur remains in negotiations, along with some or all of the remaining series regulars: Luna Blaise, Matt Long and Jack Messina. (Long is also a series regular on the NBC drama pilot Getaway with one-year that would allow him to also do Manifest subject to synching up dates.) Warner Bros. TV is not commenting but I hear that the new deals for the cast, whose original contracts expired in June, include sizable pay increases. The Manifest actors all participated in the #SaveManifest campaign which helped keep the show at the top of the Netflix streaming rankings — and ultimately bring it back from the dead." Creator Jeff Rake and his cast reacted to the news, with Rake tweeting: "Who did this? YOU did this. WHO did this? YOU DID THIS!" ALSO: Here are eight questions about the final season.

