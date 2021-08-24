It was fascinating seeing Stephen A. Smith filling in as guest-host on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The ESPN star took on everything from the "milk crate idiots" to anti-vaxxers on his one night guest-hosting the ABC late-night show. "Stephen A. Smith has spent an incalculable amount of time in front of a television camera, so it makes sense that filling in for Jimmy Kimmel came pretty easily for him," says Jay Rigdon, adding: "There’s admittedly a fun base-level appeal to seeing Stephen A.’s trademark outrage focused on some of society’s deserving absurdities, rather than reacting to, like, the Indiana Pacers losing a game in January." ALSO: Niall Horan takes the Jonas Brothers golfing (with a catch) for his Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest-hosting stint tonight.www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0