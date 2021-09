A Muskogee man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to being an accessory to first-degree murder. Thristian Dvaughn Hunter, 28, entered his plea in Muskogee County District Court on Monday, according to court records. He will serve his sentence concurrently with a 20-year sentence he received in December 2018 following a conviction for kidnapping. He also received 10 years in prison for conspiracy to commit kidnapping, court records show.