Chautauqua County, NY

DEPARTMENT OF PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT AGRICULTURE PROJECTS UPDATE

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDunkirk, N.Y.:--The Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development (CCDPD) has implemented and continues to move forward with three agricultural planning projects. The Chautauqua County Agricultural Development & Enhancement Strategy (Farmland Protection Plan) is in the process of being updated; the State mandated Agricultural District eight-year review and consolidation is complete; and the Agricultural District Inclusion Period is approaching.

