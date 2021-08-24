DEPARTMENT OF PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT AGRICULTURE PROJECTS UPDATE
Dunkirk, N.Y.:--The Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development (CCDPD) has implemented and continues to move forward with three agricultural planning projects. The Chautauqua County Agricultural Development & Enhancement Strategy (Farmland Protection Plan) is in the process of being updated; the State mandated Agricultural District eight-year review and consolidation is complete; and the Agricultural District Inclusion Period is approaching.chqgov.com
