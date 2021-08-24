Cancel
Congress & Courts

Nancy Pelosi's in a tough spot on infrastructure

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEamon Javers joins The Exchange to discuss the path for the massive infrastructure bill in the House. The Speaker is looking to make a deal with progressives and moderates in the Democratic party to garner enough votes to pass the bill and a separate budget.

