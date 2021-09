Strengthen your vocal cords with the Singing / Straw PRO stainless steel vocal straw. This vocal tool comes in three different diameters: 2 mm, 3 mm, and 4 mm. If you’re looking for a powerful yet nuanced phonation straw, this is it. Sing better in seconds with this intuitive SOVT exercise tool, which does the work for you. It’ll help your voice work in a more coordinated, efficient, and healthy way. From strengthening your high notes to smoothing your break, it offers a scientific way to learn vocal fundamentals and balance your voice. Made of stainless steel, it comes in black and rose gold finish options depending on your style preference. It offers a sustainable, reusable way to train your voice. Overall, you also get a metal carrying case, custom cleaning brush, and carry bag.