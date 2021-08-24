Jaguars' James Robinson: Locked into lead role

Robinson's teammate Travis Etienne needs foot surgery that likely will rule him out for the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Robinson's fantasy stock tumbled when the Jaguars used a first-round pick on a running back despite finding gold in the UDFA pot the previous offseason. The team had even signed Carlos Hyde in March to help with backfield depth, perhaps hinting that Robinson would be spelled on early downs rather than late ones most of the time. But with Etienne now out of the 2021 picture, Robinson is the best pass-catching back on the roster, and also the preeminent runner. That doesn't mean he'll match last year's average of 20.6 touches per game, but it's at least within the realistic range of possibilities now that he's sharing snaps with only Hyde instead of Etienne and Hyde. Robinson figures to get the start and plenty of touches Week 1 at Houston.