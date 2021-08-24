Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jaguars' James Robinson: Locked into lead role

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Robinson's teammate Travis Etienne needs foot surgery that likely will rule him out for the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Robinson's fantasy stock tumbled when the Jaguars used a first-round pick on a running back despite finding gold in the UDFA pot the previous offseason. The team had even signed Carlos Hyde in March to help with backfield depth, perhaps hinting that Robinson would be spelled on early downs rather than late ones most of the time. But with Etienne now out of the 2021 picture, Robinson is the best pass-catching back on the roster, and also the preeminent runner. That doesn't mean he'll match last year's average of 20.6 touches per game, but it's at least within the realistic range of possibilities now that he's sharing snaps with only Hyde instead of Etienne and Hyde. Robinson figures to get the start and plenty of touches Week 1 at Houston.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Fantasy#Espn#American Football#Espn#Udfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLFlorida Times-Union

Veteran Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde said he's learning from James Robinson, Travis Etienne

Carlos Hyde has seven years in the NFL behind him but he's also experienced enough to know that he doesn't know everything. Competing with a crowded Jaguars running back room and that includes 2020 1,000-yard rusher James Robinson and first-round draft pick Travis Etienne, Hyde said he's learning from them almost as much as he hopes they're picking up some tips from a guy who's played in 90 NFL games with five teams.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

James Robinson Poised For Heavy Workload After Travis Etienne's Injury

Multiple reports out of Jacksonville on Tuesday indicate that Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne suffered a foot injury in the team’s Monday night preseason loss to the New Orleans Saints. Etienne was later seen postgame in a walking boot and has reportedly suffered a mid-foot sprain that will sideline him indefinitely and require further testing, per Adam Schefter.
NFLBig Cat Country

Big Cat Country Q&A: Let’s talk about James Robinson and Travis Etienne

It’s Sunday and you know what that means! That’s right... I totally forgot to do this column on Friday. Let’s answer some Jacksonville Jaguars questions!. Today we’re talking about Walker Little, two-back rotations, preseason playing time, and more!. Jesse from Pine Ridge, SD. Q: Do you think Walker Little will...
NFLthelines.com

How does Etienne’s injury affect James Robinson fantasy outlook?

As an undrafted free agent, James Robinson lit the league up for 1,070 rushing yards, t-5th in the NFL. It was an explosion that few saw coming. Robinson wasn’t the guaranteed Week 1 starter until days before the season began, but the rookie never looked back. In a surprise move,...
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Ogunbowale Primed For Larger Role in a Jaguars' Offense Missing Etienne

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Dare Ogunbowale has always been on the peripheral. There, but lost in the unforgiving shuffle that spins football players from one practice squad to another, allowing for respites on special teams and a rare start that’s never forgotten. But this season, Ogunbowale could find himself a part of a committee that will need his input.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Cornerback

On Tuesday afternoon, former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson hinted at his return to the team with a message on social media. Not long later, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Willson was on a visit to Seattle and likely to sign with the team. Rapoport’s initial report was correct, and the Seahawks soon after re-signed Willson to a new deal.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Deshaun Watson situation is thankfully over

To some, Deshaun Watson has been a white whale target for the Philadelphia Eagles. An objectively elite NFL quarterback who can make any throw, pick up yards with his legs, and run the show better than most, Watson is the kind of player who can keep a bad team competitive and could – at least in theory- make a good team into a legitimate championship contender, even if Bill O’Brian seldom afforded him that opportunity in Houston.

Comments / 0

Community Policy