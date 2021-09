ESPN’s popular debate show First Take is reportedly about to go under another makeover, with news breaking yesterday that the network is looking to replace Max Kellerman on the show. If you remember, Kellerman took over in 2016 for Skip Bayless, who went to Fox Sports. Stephen A. Smith, who is undoubtedly the star of the program, is set to remain on the show with a variety of co-stars set to fill in until they can find a permanent replacement.