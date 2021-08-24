"On the Road with Wade" Video Series Launched

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz launched a new video series this week called “On the Road with Wade.”. The mayor and other city officials will be taking residents on virtual tours of Toledo’s repaving projects in the video series. The first episode starts with City Park Avenue, a full reconstruction. The videos will be posted on the city’s social media accounts. The first video can be watched at this link: https://youtu.be/9wMPYySaZvQ.