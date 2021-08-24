Austin ISD offering $250 bonus to staff who prove they’ve received COVID-19 vaccine
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District is now offering incentives for staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19. District officials announced Tuesday that staff members who get fully vaccinated before Oct. 15 can get a one-time $250 bonus. Both full-time and part-time employees are eligible for the incentive if they choose to share proof of vaccination by filling out the proper paperwork. Substitutes and temp/hourly workers aren’t eligible, officials said.www.kxan.com
