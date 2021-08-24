Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Temple to provide emergency rental assistance to COVID victims

By Roland Richter
fox44news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Temple has partnered with United Way of Central Texas to allocate emergency rental assistance for residents impacted by COVID-19. “While we’ve all been affected by COVID-19, many members of our community are still struggling as a result of the pandemic,” said Nancy Glover, City of Temple Director of Housing and Development. “We are grateful for this partnership that will bring some much-needed relief to residents.”

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Housing And Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Politicsthechronicleonline.com

SNAP: Emergency allotments for September

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, approximately 402,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $65 million in...
U.S. Politicscentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits to continue in September

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, about 402,000 SNAP households will receive roughly $65 million in...
House Rentdekalbcountyonline.com

Rental Assistance Is Still Available For Those Impacted By COVID

Renters who are struggling to make payments due to COVID may qualify for rental assistance programs. The CDC has extended it’s eviction moratorium until October 3rd, due to the spreading Delta variant. But just because someone can’t be evicted doesn’t mean they won’t be on the hook for unpaid rent, said Per Olstad, senior advisor for consumer education at the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau.
Public HealthPosted by
Hutch Post

US Labor Dept.: $90M available to those displaced by pandemic

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Labor today announced the availability of an increased $90 million in funding grants to provide reemployment opportunities for displaced workers, historically marginalized communities or groups and those unemployed for an extended period or who have exhausted unemployment insurance or other pandemic unemployment insurance programs.
House RentWashington Times

States, localities slow on distributing COVID-19 rental assistance

Landlords and tenants are calling on states to speed up distribution of federal funds for rental assistance after the Treasury Department announced Wednesday that just over 10% of the funds Congress allocated for needy tenants during the coronavirus pandemic has been distributed. Lawmakers approved $46.5 billion this year for renters...
Public Healthfox16.com

Long-haulers qualify for disability protections

(Baptist Health) – Ongoing breathing difficulties, trouble thinking or concentrating, headaches, and chest or stomach pain. Not everyone who gets COVID-19 will develop long-term symptoms like these. But for those who do, post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, often called long COVID-19, can interfere with daily life long after they first get sick.
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

Billions in federal rental assistance not getting to landlords, tenants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Billions of dollars in rental assistance remain untouched despite millions of tenants who could be at risk of evictions. Congress approved $50 billion in federal rental assistance in March. More than $1.5 billion went to Illinois but Springfield landlords say they’re not seeing any of that...
House Rentgoldrushcam.com

Biden Administration Takes Additional Steps to Prevent Evictions as the Delivery of Emergency Rental Assistance Continues to Increase

August 26, 2021 - On Wednesday, the Biden Administration announced additional steps to prevent evictions as the delivery of emergency rental assistance continues to increase. The Biden Administration is announcing new actions to help protect vulnerable tenants and landlords, including steps the Treasury Department is taking to strengthen existing guidance and implement new policies to ensure that state and local grantees can further accelerate Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) to aid the struggling landlords and renters most at risk of eviction.
Public HealthPosted by
Focus Daily News

Federal COVID-19 Relief Assistance Payments For Local Communities

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott has announced additional federal coronavirus relief assistance payments from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will begin this week for populations under 50,000. Under ARPA, the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CLFRF) provides emergency funding for eligible localities classified as non-entitlement units of local government...
Public HealthWTVW

New OCRA program helps communities spend COVID-19 relief money

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– State officials stopped in the southwestern Indiana to give communities guidance on how to spend COVID-19 relief money. The money is part of the funds communities received through the COVID-19 relief packages. Officials with the Indiana Office of Community & Rural Affairs, or OCRA, say the program...

Comments / 0

Community Policy