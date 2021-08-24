Temple to provide emergency rental assistance to COVID victims
The City of Temple has partnered with United Way of Central Texas to allocate emergency rental assistance for residents impacted by COVID-19. “While we’ve all been affected by COVID-19, many members of our community are still struggling as a result of the pandemic,” said Nancy Glover, City of Temple Director of Housing and Development. “We are grateful for this partnership that will bring some much-needed relief to residents.”www.fox44news.com
