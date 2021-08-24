How Fortnite Fans Have Created Some Of Its Most Popular Skins
Head into Fortnite any day of the week and in its real-money virtual store, the Item Shop, you'll find a handful of character outfits, or "skins," on offer for a limited time. Superheroes like Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel, athletes like LeBron James and Harry Kane, streamers like Ninja and Loserfruit, and so many more return every few weeks or months and are routinely spotted in any pre-match lobby performing TikTok dances, lighting the Bat-Signal, and singing the internet's unofficial anthem, Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up."www.gamespot.com
Comments / 0