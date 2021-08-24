How Fortnite Fans Have Created Some Of Its Most Popular Skins

For the fifth time in his streaming career, Felix "xQc" Lengyel, who is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, was banned from the streaming platform over the course of this weekend. At the time, it wasn't known why xQc may have been booted, especially because the streamer himself never talked about the ban publicly. Luckily for xQc, almost as soon as the ban hammer came down, he was soon after reinstated on Twitch.