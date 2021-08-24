Detroit Lions Bubble Watch Week 5: Big shifts in defense camp battles

Detroit Lions play the Pittsburgh Steelers for week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason. With another opportunity for players to make an impression, MicroMike names 5 players to watch for this game. 1st, Lions LB Jahlani Tavai has had a bad year last year and so far a bad training camp. With many other linebackers on the team, the former second round pick must make plays on Saturday or he could be cut at some point. Lions WR Kalif Raymond is a player who came out of nowhere and getting reps with the first stream offense, how well can he perform against the Steelers?