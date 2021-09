There were days I wore them in my lapel for formal events, but those days are gone. I’ve not seen many in the wild, but I have seen yellow-fringed orchids in Carolina bays where they grow in acidic soil but that’s about it. We have native orchids such as crane-fly orchids and rattlesnake plantain and puttyroot. Of course you can find orchids in the big supermarket chains but that seems fake because it is.