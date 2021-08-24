Cancel
Tommy Dorfman opens up about the transformative power of makeup

By Hannah Southwick
Page Six
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTommy Dorfman is opening up about what makeup means to her. The “13 Reasons Why” star, who reintroduced herself as a trans woman in July, covers a special subscriber copy of InStyle’s October Beauty issue. Dorfman discussed the magic of makeup in the accompanying interview, calling it “a powerful way...

