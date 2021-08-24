Cancel
Busta Rhymes goes on anti-mask rant: ‘Mandates can suck a d–k’

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusta Rhymes went viral Tuesday over a resurfaced clip of his anti-mask tirade, during which he blasted “little weird-ass government policies.”. The “Break Ya Neck” rapper shared his political message in June during a break from his set as the surprise headliner at the Seoul Taco’s 10th anniversary block party in Missouri.

Public HealthSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Anti-mask complainers are clueless about real tyranny

Regarding the editorial “Heckling, harassment and middle finger salutes distract from pandemic message” (July 29): Perhaps those who believe being asked to wear a cloth mask in public is a form of tyranny need a refresher course in history. Consider the Holocaust, where people who were Jewish, homosexual, or other so-called “deviants” were forcibly sent to concentration camps, tattooed with numbers, and killed in gas chambers. The Pakistani activist and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai, was shot in the head because she believed girls had the right to an education. Try on a burqa or niqab, which cover the entire body, to see how it feels in hot weather. In some Middle Eastern countries, women are required to wear these garments in public places, even if they’re not Muslim. These examples are forms of tyranny.

