You can now install Windows 11 more easily with recently launched ISOs
Here in this article, we have a piece of good news for Windows users. The company has made it simpler for users to install preview builds of the latest Windows 11 for testing. Microsoft has further announced ISOs for Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.132 with the latest release of Preview Build 22000.160 and issued them to their downloads page. Users can quickly burn install discs or load them onto a USB drive with ISOs for a fair install or direct update.
