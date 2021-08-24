You can now install Windows 11 more easily with recently launched ISOs

Troubleshooting an old and slow PC isn't a fun experience, but it's also something you can do on your own at home. In addition to common issues to look for, there's another task you should take on -- create a bootable USB drive. I know, I know. The first time I heard the term "bootable USB," I felt a tinge of panic. And it's OK if you do, too. Creating the drive is a task that sounds complicated and something that requires plenty of tech savvy, but in reality, it only takes a few clicks of the mouse and a solid internet connection to complete. Don't feel intimidated at all. I promise.