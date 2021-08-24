Cancel
Health

Health Secretary’s wife to sue nursery which denied daughter a place

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumza Yousaf’s wife, Nadia El-Nakla, is accusing the Little Scholars Day Nursery in Broughty Ferry of discrimination. Court action is to be taken against a nursery in Dundee which allegedly rejected the daughter of Scotland’s Health Secretary and his wife. Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla applied for a place for...

Humza Yousaf
Aamer Anwar
#Uk#The Care Inspectorate#Broughty Ferry#Muslim#White Scottish#Dundee Sheriff Court#Daily Record#Asian
U.K.
Scotland
