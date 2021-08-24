Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, WI

Cuomo’s Emmy rescinded by academy

By BEN MUIR bmuir@wdt.net
Posted by 
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r6vkw_0bbZoHOj00
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo listens during a coronavirus news conference at the governor’s Manhattan office March 2, 2020. Cuomo’s lawyer criticized New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into allegations of sex harassment as fitting a predetermined narrative. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS)

WATERTOWN — An Emmy Award given to former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for his daily press briefings in 2020 has been rescinded.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Tuesday that it is rescinding the Emmy given to Mr. Cuomo in November. The former governor had received the honor after issuing 111 daily briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic, but the international academy is now citing a report from state Attorney General Letitia James that alleged Mr. Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

The academy issued the following statement:

“The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy® Award. His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.”

Also on Tuesday, Attorney General James issued a statement on Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was sworn into office shortly after midnight.

“Today is a historic day for New Yorkers with the swearing in of our first female governor, Kathy Hochul,” her statement said. “I congratulate Governor Hochul on this incredible accomplishment and wish her well in her new role building on the progress of our great state. I look forward to continuing to work with her and the entire incoming administration.”

Comments / 4

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown, NY
1K+
Followers
150
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Watertown Daily Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Watertown, WI
Government
City
Watertown, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Attorney General#International Academy#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy