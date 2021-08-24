Cancel
Environmental Business Column: Protecting New York’s water quality

By RANDY YOUNG
nny360.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo protect New York’s water quality, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) launched a statewide pilot pharmaceutical take-back program that offers New Yorkers the opportunity to dispose of medications that are no longer needed. The program helps to ensure unwanted medications are safely disposed of so they don’t get into the wrong hands and are not flushed down the toilet or poured down a drain. Flushed drugs contaminate our lakes, rivers, streams and drinking water supplies, and can cause harm to aquatic wildlife through exposure to low levels of pharmaceuticals.

