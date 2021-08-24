Small Business Development Column: What’s in your tool box?

As 99% of the people who have talked with me in the past two years know, I am embracing my little camper as my post-retirement activity. With that in mind, my brother-in-law (whom I will henceforth refer to as “Bil”) has been giving me some great advice along the way. Bil is not, I’m happy to report, a “splainer”; he is more of a coach. Like the saying goes, “Give someone a fish, you’ve fed them for a day; teach them to fish and you’ve fed them for a lifetime”. So Bil recommended that I put together a well-equipped tool box so I can keep my adventures running smoothly. With that in mind, I put together a short list of items that should be included. How can you adapt these to operating your business successfully?