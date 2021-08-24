Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Five things to know from USD 250’s school board meeting

Morning Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe board reviewed and discussed the upcoming year's budget as well as held a public hearing for people to comment on it. No comments or concerns were raised, and the budget was adopted unanimously. A USD 250 teacher once again returned to the school board meeting to advocate against wearing...

www.morningsun.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

USD 308 board meets Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It is budget time for USD 308 and the board will go over the numbers and set a date and time for the public hearing and revenue-neutral hearing when it meets on Monday. Also Monday, the board will go over bids for the renovation of the stage...
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Victoria ISD school board meetings will be broadcast to the City’s cable channels

Starting today, August 20th , Victoria ISD school board meetings will be broadcast to the City’s cable channels 15 and 115. The City’s local cable channels will soon begin broadcasting the Victoria Independent School District’s school board meetings so residents can view them from the comfort of their homes. TV15, operated by Communications & Public Affairs, is one method of communication that’s part of the organization’s efforts to increase the accessibility of public meetings. This initiative includes the live broadcast of City Council meetings, which began in 2019, and the addition in July of closed captioning for City meetings. TV15 is available to view on local cable channels 15 and 115. “Partnering with community organizations like VISD is important for our residents,” said Ashley Strevel, director of the City of Victoria Communications & Public Affairs. “This is one of the ways we can help improve residents’ access to information that may not have been readily available to them otherwise.” The broadcast partnership will support VISD’s goal of providing timely and accessible information to its stakeholders, said Ashley Scott, executive director of Communications & Public Relations for VISD. VISD board meetings are usually held the third Thursday of each month. Regularly scheduled meetings will be broadcast at 5 p.m. the next day on TV15 and online at www.victoriatx.gov/communications. In addition to public meetings, TV15 features a variety of programming focused on local government, education, history and the arts. To learn more, visit www.victoriatx.gov/communications. To provide suggestions about programming, visit www.victoriatx.gov/survey.
PoliticsKIMA TV

Loudoun County parents hold their own school board meeting: 'It's about our kids'

WASHINGTON (SBG) - A Loudoun County teacher quit at a school board meeting Tuesday night in response to what she calls “highly politicized agendas” in the classroom. Loudoun County has become ground zero in the fight over CRT and some other controversial proposed policies, including some that would prompt teachers and staff to refer to students by their chosen name and pronouns, allow students to participate in activities consistent with gender identity, and use restrooms and locker rooms associated with their gender identity.
Rockport, MEpenbaypilot.com

Five Town CSD and Camden-Rockport school boards to hold joint meeting, discuss draft pandemic safety plan

ROCKPORT — Wednesday afternoon/evening, Aug. 24, the two school boards overseeing Camden Hills Regional High School and the Camden-Rockport elementary and middle schools will convene in the high school cafeteria to discuss matters of joint concern, including the possible approval of a plan that is to be a continued response to the pandemic caused by COVID-19. The afternoon/evening begins with separate board workshops, followed by a joint meeting. The discussion about the plan falls after 7:15 p.m. and can be watched here: youtube.com/watch?v=sXH8psNh0XI.
Hays, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Hays USD 489 school board to consider budget Monday

The Hays USD 489 school board will conduct its annual budget hearing at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Rockwell Administration Center. The budget includes a slight mill levy decrease from 41.241 mills last year to 41.236 mills for the 2021-22 school year. The school district's valuation increased from $322,681,782 in...
Crawford County, ARSouthwest Times Record

Five things to know about the new Crawford County Adult Education Center

The Crawford County Adult Education Center has officially opened its new building. Here are five things to know about CCAE and its mission. Location: The Crawford County Adult Education Center has re-located to 301 Mt. Vista Boulevard in Van Buren in the previous location of City Heights Elementary sharing a building with the Crawford County District Court.
EducationBluefield Daily Telegraph

School systems to decide: State leaves fate of masks for students, staff to local boards

CHARLESTON — As kids return to school later this month, the decision on a mask policy for students and staff will be left up to local school systems in West Virginia. Clayton Burch, state superintendent of schools, said Wednesday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing that local superintendents and school boards will decide what is best for their communities.
Educationnorthwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph School District Will Require Masks to Start the School Year

The St. Joseph School Board has implemented a mask requirement for all students and staff for the start of the 2021-22 school year. The Board held a special meeting Monday morning and voted 5-1 (1 abstention). St. Joseph NEA reported the requirement will be evaluated monthly as new data becomes available.

Comments / 0

Community Policy