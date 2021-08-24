Five things to know from USD 250’s school board meeting

Starting today, August 20th , Victoria ISD school board meetings will be broadcast to the City’s cable channels 15 and 115. The City’s local cable channels will soon begin broadcasting the Victoria Independent School District’s school board meetings so residents can view them from the comfort of their homes. TV15, operated by Communications & Public Affairs, is one method of communication that’s part of the organization’s efforts to increase the accessibility of public meetings. This initiative includes the live broadcast of City Council meetings, which began in 2019, and the addition in July of closed captioning for City meetings. TV15 is available to view on local cable channels 15 and 115. “Partnering with community organizations like VISD is important for our residents,” said Ashley Strevel, director of the City of Victoria Communications & Public Affairs. “This is one of the ways we can help improve residents’ access to information that may not have been readily available to them otherwise.” The broadcast partnership will support VISD’s goal of providing timely and accessible information to its stakeholders, said Ashley Scott, executive director of Communications & Public Relations for VISD. VISD board meetings are usually held the third Thursday of each month. Regularly scheduled meetings will be broadcast at 5 p.m. the next day on TV15 and online at www.victoriatx.gov/communications. In addition to public meetings, TV15 features a variety of programming focused on local government, education, history and the arts. To learn more, visit www.victoriatx.gov/communications. To provide suggestions about programming, visit www.victoriatx.gov/survey.