Ochsner Health: All employees required to be vaccinated by October 29

houmatimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Ochsner Health (Ochsner) announced a mandatory requirement that all its physicians, providers and employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 29, 2021. This formal announcement comes as the Gulf South continues to face high COVID-19 positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths. Today, Ochsner is caring for 979 COVID-19 patients. More than 88%, 865, are unvaccinated.

