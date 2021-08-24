Cancel
Zoned Properties Completes $8M Expansion At Chino Valley Cultivation Facility, Plans To Bolster Portfolio And Cash Flow

By Jelena Martinovic
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cannabis-focused real estate development firm Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQB:ZDPY) announced Tuesday an amendment to the lease agreement with a significant tenant related to its cultivation facility located in Chino Valley, Arizona. To date, the company’s significant tenants have invested more than $8 million at the facility, in addition to maintaining...

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
