Zoned Properties Completes $8M Expansion At Chino Valley Cultivation Facility, Plans To Bolster Portfolio And Cash Flow
Cannabis-focused real estate development firm Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQB:ZDPY) announced Tuesday an amendment to the lease agreement with a significant tenant related to its cultivation facility located in Chino Valley, Arizona. To date, the company’s significant tenants have invested more than $8 million at the facility, in addition to maintaining...www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0