Zoned Properties Completes $8M Expansion At Chino Valley Cultivation Facility, Plans To Bolster Portfolio And Cash Flow

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) announced Tuesday that it has provided a credit facility of $23 million to BeLeaf Medical, LLC, a single-state Missouri operator. The credit facility is designed to provide BeLeaf with the capital necessary to expand its three Missouri cultivation facilities in Lakefront, Jonesburg and Cherokee, as well as purchase the Jonesburg cultivation facility. The Company has nearly completed construction on ~25,000 square feet of canopy between its locations and plans to add an additional ~16,000 square feet.