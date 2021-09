It’s a new day in Knox County this fall as the Eagles join the ranks of 8-man football in 2021. That’s a move that not only better suits the team’s numbers, but fits the current makeup of the team. In 8-man football, speed is the hot commodity. Sure, the field is smaller, but fast guys put up points quickly. To instill that mindset, coach Bruce Vannoy emphasizes speed in everything the team does. Whether that’s a drill, getting dressed or getting reset after each play, time is of the essence.