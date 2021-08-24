Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lehigh County, PA

Rush Twp. has openings for police officers

By JIM LOGUE JR. TNEDITOR@tnonline.com
Times News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRush Township Interim Chief of Police Gerard Gallagher offered his first police report at the supervisors meeting on Thursday. “I am happy to be here,” Gallagher said. “You have a good department; a really good group of young men and women. I also would like to thank Chief Ken Zipovsky for his service to Rush Township. He left me a very well-organized and ordered department, which has made my life that much easier. It’s not always like that coming into a chief’s position.”

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Tamaqua, PA
County
Lehigh County, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Labor Day#Rush Township Interim#Midland Asphalt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy