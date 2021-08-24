Rush Twp. has openings for police officers

Rush Township Interim Chief of Police Gerard Gallagher offered his first police report at the supervisors meeting on Thursday. “I am happy to be here,” Gallagher said. “You have a good department; a really good group of young men and women. I also would like to thank Chief Ken Zipovsky for his service to Rush Township. He left me a very well-organized and ordered department, which has made my life that much easier. It’s not always like that coming into a chief’s position.”