Habersham County, GA

New details released on second suspect arrested after high-speed chase in Habersham

By Joy Purcell
nowhabersham.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Habersham County Sheriff’s Office has released new details surrounding the arrest of a second suspect following a high-speed chase through the county on Monday. Now Habersham obtained a supplemental incident report through an open records request. It states that Leigha Anglin Fausz was one of five people in a van that stopped at the scene after Keandre Sanford crashed his motorcycle into a rolling roadblock.

