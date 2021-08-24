Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pottstown, PA

Letter to the Editor: Advocacy group expresses support for Afghan refugees

Norristown Times Herald
 7 days ago

For the Board of Centro Cultural Latinos Unidos (CCLU), the unfolding tragedy of Afghanistan is painful and wrenching. While we bemoan the terrible suffering that the people of that country have undergone, we fear far more for their imminent future under an intolerant, repressive, and unwanted regime. CCLU focuses its...

www.timesherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pottstown, PA
Government
City
Pottstown, PA
Pottstown, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Health And Welfare#Afghans#Latinos#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Boston, MABoston Herald

Letters to the editor

Mayor Janey’s indoor mask mandate for Boston is a great first step in helping arts organizations and arts audiences find their way back together. As a sector, the city’s arts community appreciates clear guidelines to help ensure the safest possible environments for performers, staff and audiences. But the requirements need to go further.
ImmigrationHuffingtonPost

Here Are The States Offering To Resettle Afghan Refugees

As the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan follows President Joe Biden’s decision to finally withdraw the United States from the war, politicians, human rights advocates and refugee groups have spoken out about the need to evacuate not just Americans but also Afghans ― particularly ones who have helped the U.S. military and those who belong to vulnerable populations.
Homelessinsideedition.com

Airbnb Promises to Provide Temporary Housing to 20,000 Afghan Refugees

Airbnb, through their nonprofit Airbnb.org, is stepping in to help Afghan refugees by promising to provide temporary housing to 20,000 people who have fled Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover. The effort is being funded by contributions to their nonprofit, Airbnb.org, and Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky. The company said...
ImmigrationColumbian

Westneat: Welcome Afghan immigrants

America’s longest war went on for so long that many Americans probably forgot it was there until we tried to quit. Whatever your views about the 20-year war on terror in Afghanistan — mine is that we should have left at least a decade ago, after they got Osama bin Laden — what matters most now is how we deal with the aftermath.
ImmigrationPosted by
AL.com

McCain: Getting our minds right on helping refugees

This is an opinion column. The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has been horrific to watch. If there is any encouragement to be found, it is the many Americans gearing up to meet the needs of the thousands of people whom the political unrest may soon displace. Individuals of compassion and conscience know that these moments, while heart-wrenching, also provide unique opportunities to live out what we say we believe.
Immigrationmichiganradio.org

Peters: US has 'moral obligation' to Afghan refugees

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) says Michigan and other states should accept Afghan refugees. The Pentagon is evacuating thousands of Afghan refugees daily from Kabul. “To me, we have a moral obligation,” says Peters. “I would expect all states in this country to step up and do their part and help what is an important national interest.”
ImmigrationVTDigger

About Afghan refugees

Sen. Leahy said, “…The United States should take in more Afghan refugees. I know in Vermont there are communities ready and willing to welcome Afghans.”. Seeing the manner in which Afghans were evacuated en masse on cargo planes, I question our ability to be aware if Taliban or other nefarious unidentified individuals were part of the evacuation too. Before assimilation into Vermont communities, how will refugees be vetted? Will facilities as used by Border Patrol at the Mexican border be built? Will the Department of Homeland Security be involved in identifying ? Will be the status of these people as emigrants or immigrants become permanent residents or resident aliens?
ImmigrationInternational Business Times

Afghan Refugees Express Relief, Loss After Arriving In US

Shima, a 30-year-old Afghan woman, choked up as she displayed a picture on her mobile phone of her two daughters, aged six and 10. "My girls are in Afghanistan and I am in America," she told reporters shortly after arriving at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. "I'm dead, dead," Shima...
ImmigrationNPR

Children Of Vietnamese Refugees Feel Empathy, Responsibility To Help Afghans

Bao Nguyen says he might not have existed if it weren't for American generosity toward Vietnamese refugees after the fall of Saigon in 1975. After seven attempts to flee Vietnam, his parents spent six months in a refugee camp in Hong Kong before being sponsored by a Jewish organization that allowed them to resettle in Wisconsin in 1979. A few years later, Nguyen, now a filmmaker based in Los Angeles, was born.
ImmigrationKATU.com

Local Vietnamese Americans host, sponsor Afghan refugee families

An urgent push is underway to help resettle Afghan refugees. Right now families are needed to help host and sponsor them once they arrive in the U.S.. Washington State was one of the first to resettle Vietnamese refugees after the Fall of Saigon in 1975. Now Vietnamese Americans here are offering to help.
ImmigrationPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

We will benefit from Afghan immigration | Letters

As a Vietnam vet I feel empathy for my brothers and sisters who served in Afghanistan. I remember the feeling, watching Vietnamese hang from the skids of the helicopters evacuating the American Embassy in Saigon. Now the pundits and public try to dissect the situation for blame. I’m over the blame game already. It was a bipartisan national mistake. So, what does the future hold? I’m here to point out that while the suffering we’ve witnessed this past week has been horrible, there is at least one bright ray of hope. My recovery came when I thought about the Vietnamese who surround me. (Full disclosure, my sister-in-law is Vietnamese.) Several times each week on my morning walk I pass a Vietnamese church. We also have a majestic Buddhist temple largely built by the Vietnamese. We see the Vietnamese markets and who among us has not met successful, kind Vietnamese who make such a great contribution to our community? Many are doctors, dentists and other professionals. I see these wonderful people making St. Petersburg a better place to live. I was not a sucker, nor were the men and women who went to Afghanistan. The wave of refugees to come will enhance, not diminish, us. We should not bring the Afghans here out of simple guilt. We should rejoice in the work ethic and appreciation the Afghans will bring to our nation. They will make us better.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan groups prepare for Afghan refugees

Michigan's refugee resettlement organizations are preparing to help at-risk Afghans as dramatic evacuations out of their country grow increasingly perilous and President Biden on Sunday said it remained "a dangerous operation." Afghans have been fleeing their country in a scene that has captured international attention as the Taliban took control...
Goshen, INGoshen News

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Biden fails miserably on Afghan withdrawal

I am outraged over the events unfolding in Afghanistan. It is outrageous the way it was done. The sacrifices of our military forces and the loss of $86 billion in military hardware. The Biden administration said they planned for every contingency. They failed miserably. Tell that to the people who...
ImmigrationBoston Globe

‘It’s a tragedy and it was completely avoidable’: Immigration advocates blame Biden for Afghan refugee mess

WASHINGTON — As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden explicitly campaigned against President Donald Trump’s exclusionary immigration policies, condemning his efforts to ban Muslim immigrants, curtail refugee resettlement, and separate families at the Southern border. Once in office, he promised the country would “reestablish our reputation as being a haven for...
Arizona Statethebee.news

Arizona Welcomes Afghan Refugees

Governor Doug Ducey and Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers today released the following statement regarding Afghans fleeing the Taliban regime and seeking refuge in the United States:. “In Ephesians 2:19 the Bible states, ‘So then you are no longer strangers and sojourners, but you are fellow citizens with the...
ImmigrationUpNorthLive.com

'This is about the promise of America': Groups prepare to aid Afghan refugees

WASHINGTON (SBG) — As the Biden administration scrambles to get Americans and vulnerable Afghans onto flights out of Kabul before the end of the month, local governments and resettlement agencies in the United States are preparing for an influx of thousands of refugees fleeing the chaos of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Utah...
RelationshipsTODAY.com

How to adopt Afghan refugee children

The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has left thousands of refugees with no place to turn, many of them children. "No one chooses to become a refugee. Refugees are human beings like all of us who are forced to run for their lives to escape war, violence or persecution," Christopher Boian, senior communications officer for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Washington, D.C., told TODAY Parents.
ImmigrationBakersfield Now

Va. airport serving as gateway to freedom for Afghan refugees, special visa holders

DULLES, Va. (WJLA) – Dulles International Airport is serving as the gateway to freedom and safety for hundreds of Afghan refugees and special immigrant visa holders. On Monday, WJLA watched as family after family emerged from a secure processing center in the main terminal building. Some were greeted by family members while others were escorted to motor coaches.

Comments / 0

Community Policy