Clarkesville, GA

Jerry Harold Hamilton

Cover picture for the articleJerry Harold Hamilton, age 66 of Clarkesville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 23, 2021. Born in Cleveland, Georgia on September 4, 1954, Jerry was the son of the late Harold Hamilton and the late Betty Jean Crane Gailey. He graduated from White County High School in 1971 where he was Salutatorian and went on to further his education at Southern Tech and North Georgia Technical College. Jerry, alongside his late wife Monica, were founders of the Clarkesville Dairy Queen, a business they owned and operated for 24 years. They were loyal ambassadors for the Children’s Miracle Network and Jerry also founded the Southeastern Store Owners Association for Dairy Queen franchise owners. Jerry also owned Clarkesville Mini Storage and Locos Grill and Pub in Lawrenceville. Jerry was a Pontiac aficionado and had long purchased, restored and collected GTO’s. His pride and joy was a 1965 Red GTO that he won Best of Show with at the GTO Nationals in Wichita, Kansas. Jerry founded the Southeastern GTO Association over 40 years ago and was a member of the BOP Association. One of Jerry’s latest passions was for HAM radio and he was a very active member of Lanierland Amateur Radio Club. Jerry was a member of Zion Interdenominational Church. In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by his wife Monica Gerrells Hamilton.

#Hamilton Family#White County High School#Salutatorian#Southern Tech#Clarkesville Mini Storage#Locos Grill#Pub#Pontiac#Red Gto#The Bop Association
