Las Animas to host Denver-based urban planner in Downtown tour
Business owners and community members throughout Las Animas will have the opportunity to shape the direction of the city's Downtown Resiliency Plan. Jim Leggitt of Leggitt Studio will join community members on a tour of downtown Las Animas following a city council work session at Las Animas City Hall Thursday at 5 p.m. Leggitt, a Denver-based urban planner, was chosen by the city to carry out the Downtown Resiliency Plan.www.lajuntatribunedemocrat.com
Comments / 1