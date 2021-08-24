Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Theater Owners Chief John Fithian Doubles Down on Streaming Debate: 'Simultaneous Release Does Not Work for Anyone'

By Rebecca Rubin
Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Fithian, the chief of the National Association of Theater Owners, is here to reiterate one thing: Moviegoing is not dead. Yes, it’s been a bleak 28 months since CinemaCon, the exhibition trade show held annually in Las Vegas, last took place. In that time, the pandemic brought on unprecedented challenges for the industry, including shuttered cinemas, shortened theatrical windows and a growing focus on streaming. They may be down, but they’re not out.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Rivkin
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Tom Rothman
Person
Adam Aron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Theater#Theaters#Cinemacon#Caesars Palace#Mpa#Amc#Nato#Disney Plus#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Sean Penn Doubles Down on Vaccination Request in Theaters and on Set: 'I Believe It Should Be Mandatory'

“I am so grateful that audiences — and yes, we’ll come around to that I would request only vaccinated audiences — have an opportunity to see this theatrically,” the actor told CNN’s Michael Smerconish in an interview about his film “Flag Day.” “It’s rare these days to have something that is exclusively theatrical. Eventually it will stream, and that’s a better time for the unvaccinated to see it, though I think I’ll probably offend them out of that choice.”
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘The Matrix 4’ Gets Its Official Title And First Trailer

The Matrix is back with pretty much the only title that would have made sense after the previous sequels were titled The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. The Matrix 4 shall henceforth be officially known as The Matrix Resurrections. The announcement was made at the annual CinemaCon convention in...
TV & VideosPopculture

Michael C. Hall and Taylor Kitsch Drop Netflix Show, and It's Already a Hit

If you're looking for your next Netflix drama binge, look no further than The Defeated. Starring Dexter's Michael C. Hall and Friday Night Light's Taylor Kitsch, The Defeated takes place in 1946 Germany in the chaotic aftermath of World War II. Kitsch stars as Max McLaughlin, an American cop who arrives in Berlin in the summer of 1946 to help create a police force following the devastating war. The show dropped on Netflix on August 18, and it's already sitting at No. 8 on the streamer's Top 10 chart.
MoviesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Warner Bros and AMC Strike 45-Day Theatrical Run Deal

In the on going theater and streaming debate, theaters might have just won a small battle. AMC has announced that they have reached a deal with Warner Bros. to have an exclusive 45-day window for all of its theatrical releases in 2022, this also includes 2021 films such as The Matrix 4 and Dune.
Moviestechxplore.com

Disney streaming booms as theaters grapple with pandemic

US entertainment giant Disney said Thursday its online streaming services have boomed while it grapples with how to release films as the Delta coronavirus variant drives viewers from movie theaters. Disney+ subscriptions in the recently ended quarter more than doubled from the same period a year earlier to 116 million,...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Horror Flop Is Blowing Up On Streaming

As a general rule, low budget horror can always be relied on to draw in a crowd and turn a profit at the box office. It doesn’t matter in the slightest what the critics say, audiences will still turn up in their droves in the hopes that some well-timed jump scares or supernatural shenanigans will leave them watching the movie between the gaps in their fingers.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Will Los Eternos be released in theaters and Disney +? Kevin Feige confesses his preferences, although he does not have the last word

Disney continues to try to square its premieres with the COVID-19 pandemic, theaters and the Disney + platform. Recent events have made it clear to the company that they must continue to work on it: Scarlett Johansson sued the company over the simultaneous theatrical and Disney + release of Black Widow. Now fans are wondering if this will be a reason for future MCU movies to stop premiering on the streaming platform.
TV & Videosmanofmany.com

‘Nestflix’ is a Hilarious Fake Netflix for Made-Up Movies and Shows

Jan Quadrant Vincent 16 is finally coming to streaming platforms…sort of. Web designer Lynn Fischer has just launched ‘Nestflix’, a streaming platform for movies that don’t really exist. The new service showcases fictional or ‘nested’ movies and shows that have appeared or been referenced in real-life media, rounding up the clips of flicks you wish were real.
TV Shows/Film

Check Out Nestflix, A Netflix Copycat Featuring All the Fake Movies within Movies & TV Shows

For years, I thought the violent film noir Angels with Filthy Souls featured in Home Alone was real. I would look for it at my local video store in the pre-Internet days, curious to learn more about the beef between its mysterious characters, Johnny and Snakes. Eventually, I learned that Angels with Filthy Souls didn’t actually exist — it was made specifically for the movie. But that kicked off a fascination with fake movies within movies, and if you share that fascination, you’re about to hit the motherlode.
TV SeriesCollider

Why Netflix's 'Fear Street' Was the TV Show of the Summer

It was fun, it was smartly made, and for several weeks each new installment of Fear Street had Netflix subscribers on the edge of their seats. However, while the horror adaptation of R.L. Stein's books was a lot of things, it was not three stand-alone films. Instead, Fear Street: 1994, 1978, and 1666 were six hours of united storytelling, telling one complete story — in short, it was a three-part miniseries. Also known as television.
Behind Viral VideosSFGate

Here's why this parody Netflix site is going viral

Have you ever seen the movie “Angels with Filthy Souls”? Starring Ralph Foody and Michael Guido, the black-and-white gangster flick is responsible for one of the most iconic lines in cinematic history: “Keep the change, ya filthy animal.”. More for you. The best streaming services in 2021, and why. Odds...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy Wins Again At The Box Office, Adding A New Wrinkle To The Theaters vs. Streaming Debate

This summer has seen a pattern develop in regards to blockbusters – especially those that have been getting simultaneous theatrical and streaming debuts. While box office records have been set for the COVID-19 era in the last few months, with the big screen experience starting to bounce back after 2020, we have repeatedly seen movies with hybrid release models take a nosedive in their second weekends. Because of this, all eyes were on Shawn Levy's Free Guy for the past three days, curious how it would perform as a cinema-exclusive title – and the results are most definitely interesting, as the Ryan Reynolds film not only held on to the top spot, but held on strong. Check out the full Top 10 below, and then join me after for analysis!

Comments / 0

Community Policy