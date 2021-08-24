Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

The Latest: Mexico accepts its 1st group of Afghan refugees

By The Associated Press
whio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY — Mexico has accepted its first group of refugees from Afghanistan. The five women and one man arrived Tuesday in Mexico City, where they were welcomed by Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard. Ebrard told the group, “Welcome to your home.”. The refugees belong to a group involved in...

www.whio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Un#Mexico#Cia#Foreign Relations#Taliban#Un#Al Qaida#Ap#Americans#Russian#Italian#Afghans#The Spanish Air Force#The Defense Ministry#Cadena Ser#Spanish#European Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Country
Denmark
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
MilitaryTelegraph

Former British soldier stranded in Kabul plans escape for 400 Afghans

A former British soldier stranded in Kabul is leading an escape effort for 400 Afghans across a Taliban-controlled border. Ben Slater, 37, decided to escape Afghanistan over land seized by the Islamist group after the Foreign Office failed to approve visas for the air evacuation of himself and around 50 staff, mainly Afghan women, from the Nomad Concepts Group. Mr Slater is chairman of the group, which operates from Kabul.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

America is leaving thousands of people behind in Afghanistan. This is a moral disaster.

Enormous as it is, the number of people evacuated by air from Kabul since the end of July — about 122,000 — is not large enough. Thankfully, many thousands of American citizens, third-country nationals and Afghans who worked directly for U.S. and allied military forces or embassies made it out. But many thousands of people did not, including former U.S. interpreters and their families, and Afghans classified by President Biden and his administration as “vulnerable” — such as staff for U.S.-based nongovernmental organizations and women’s rights activists. As security worsened in the wake of a horrific terrorist attack at the airport last Thursday, and as U.S. troops prepared for their own departure on Monday, time and space ran out for these people. This is a moral disaster, one attributable not to the actions of military and diplomatic personnel in Kabul — who have been courageous and professional, in the face of deadly dangers — but to mistakes, strategic and tactical, by Mr. Biden and his administration.
MilitaryPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Taliban celebrate as U.S. troops leave Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters watched the last U.S. planes disappear into the sky around midnight Monday and then fired their guns into the air, celebrating victory after a 20-year insurgency in Afghanistan that drove the world’s most powerful military out of one of the poorest countries. The departure...
WorldPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: French airlifts ambassador, troops and Afghans

PARIS — A military transport aircraft has brought home French special forces, embassy staff in Kabul and France’s ambassador along with the last group of Afghan refugees able to make the final evacuation. Defense Minister Florence Parly and Prime Minister Jean Castex were present to welcome the arrival of the...
Worldwhio.com

Victorious Taliban focus on governing after US withdrawal

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The Taliban reveled in their victory after the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, reiterating their pledge Tuesday to bring peace and security to the country after decades of war. Their anxious citizens, meanwhile, are waiting to see what the new order looks like. Having humbled the...
Militarywhio.com

The Latest: Milley praises those who served in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff reflected on the Afghanistan war’s end and delivered an emotional tribute Tuesday to the 13 service members killed by a suicide bombing last week. Gen. Mark Milley said the military’s counterterrorism efforts over the past 20 years and the evacuation...
Aerospace & DefenseKUTV

Last US troops depart Afghanistan, concluding America's longest war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Monday completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.
Militarywhio.com

The Latest: US strikes at IS in retaliation for bombing

WASHINGTON — The United States military struck back at the Islamic State on Saturday, bombing an IS member in Afghanistan less than 48 hours after a devastating suicide bombing claimed by the group killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members at the Kabul airport. U.S. Central...
Foreign PolicyNPR

Here's What A Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan May Mean For China

BEIJING — America's two-decade presence in Afghanistan was always a mixed bag for neighboring China. "On the one hand, [China] didn't love the fact that there [were] American military bases literally on their border in Afghanistan," says Raffaello Pantucci, a fellow with the Royal United Services Institute, a security think tank in the United Kingdom. "On the other hand, you know, they thought, well, at least someone is dealing with the issues there. And we don't have to."
Worldwhio.com

Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.
Afghanistanwhio.com

The Latest: New Zealand unable to get everyone out it wanted

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand says it was not able to get everybody it wanted out of Afghanistan in time before the deadly attacks near Kabul’s airport brought its rescue mission to an end. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Friday she is not yet sure how many people were...
ImmigrationDerrick

Mexico welcomes 124 Afghan refugee journalists, families

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico welcomed a group of 124 Afghan media workers and their families Wednesday after the group fled their country because of the Taliban takeover. The group arrived aboard a Qatar Emiri Air Force flight to Mexico City in the pre-dawn hours. The Foreign Relations Department said the Afghans had worked for “various media outlets" and had requested humanitarian visas because of the Taliban's hostility toward journalists.
Worldwhio.com

The Latest: US, others issue security alert at Kabul airport

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia on Thursday advised its citizens in Afghanistan not to travel to Kabul’s airport, where there as a “very high threat of a terrorist attack.”. Australians in the airport’s vicinity were advised to move to a safe location and await further advice. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne...
Protestswhio.com

The Latest: Dutch protesters burn tires near refugee housing

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Protesters have burned car tires outside a military base in the central Netherlands where Afghans are being housed after being evacuated from Kabul. Police dog handlers broke up the demonstration Tuesday night outside the base in the village of Harskamp, 85 kilometers (52 miles) east of Amsterdam.

Comments / 0

Community Policy