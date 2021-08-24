Taking process-based opportunities in healthcare out of hibernation

Right now, the healthcare field is changing quickly. Even though the coronavirus pandemic has led to a lot of shifts in the healthcare field, the pandemic accelerated a lot of changes that were already taking place. Therefore, a lot of the innovations that used to be fledgling technologies have grown up very quickly, as numerous medical professionals have been trying to find ways to meet the demands of patients and help them take care of themselves. What are some of the changes in technology that could disrupt the healthcare field moving forward? There are several key points to keep in mind.