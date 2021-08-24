What to Watch This Week August 23rd
Here's what's new to watch this week at home and in theaters. Netflix: August 23rd The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Netflix Anime; August 24th Oggy Oggy Netflix Family, Untold: Caitlyn Jenner Netflix Documentary, August 25th Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed Netflix Documentary, John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer Netflix Documentary, Motel Makeover Netflix Series, Open Your Eyes Netflix Series, Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes Netflix Series and Netflix Series Clickbait.www.937theeagle.com
