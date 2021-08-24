Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Lafayette man charged with sexual misconduct with a minor

By Local News
985theriver.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police arrested a Lafayette, Ind., man Tuesday for sexual misconduct with a minor. ISP began investigating Lukas Groen, 25, Lafayette, Ind., on May 6 after receiving a tip from the Vermillion County Department of Child Services, a news release from police said. The investigation eventually revealed that Groen had allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor under 16 years old while in Vermillion County.

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
Vermillion County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Vermillion County, IN
City
Lafayette, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State Police#Wtwo#Isp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy