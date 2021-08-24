Cancel
Three firms steer Santander U.S. arm's stake buy in consumer unit

By Sierra Jackson
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

(Reuters) - Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, Covington & Burling and Hughes Hubbard & Reed are steering a Banco Santander SA subsidiary’s deal to purchase a 20% stake in Santander’s U.S. car loan lender for $2.5 billion in cash.

Santander Holdings USA Inc announced on Tuesday that it had agreed to purchase the remaining stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. The holding company for Santander’s U.S. businesses already owns roughly 80% of the consumer business, according to the press release.

The Madrid-based bank’s U.S. holding company has turned to repeat advisor Wachtell for guidance on the transaction. The firm’s team is led by corporate partners Edward Herlihy, Richard Kim and Mark Veblen and includes tax partner Joshua Holmes, and executive compensation and benefits partner David Kahan.

Wachtell previously counseled Santander Holdings USA on its repurchase of senior notes it had issued and several other public debt securities transactions, according to the firm’s website.

The firm also has experience working with other Santander entities on transactions including Santander Consumer’s initial public offering. Kim was among the attorneys that advised Banco Santander on the sale of its Puerto Rico banking franchise to FirstBank Puerto Rico, according to his firm profile.

On the other side of the deal, Santander Consumer has tapped a Hughes Hubbard & Reed team led by the firm’s deputy chair Kenneth Lefkowitz and securities and capital markets partner and chair Gary Simon. The firm's team also includes employee benefits and executive compensation partner Charles Wachsstock and tax partner Andrew Braiterman.

Hughes Hubbard & Reed has frequently advised Banco Santander in its role as an arranger and structuring agent for loans, according to the firm’s website.

A Covington team including corporate partners Scott Smith and Andrew Ment, and bank regulatory partner Randy Benjenk is advising Santander Consumer’s special committee, which reviewed the deal.

The transaction is expected to wrap up by late October or in 2021’s fourth quarter.

Santander Holdings USA’s financial advisor is J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and the special committee’s is Piper Sandler Cos.

Comments / 0

