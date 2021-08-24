Cancel
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Lands on injured list

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Choi was placed on the injured list as expected Tuesday with a left hamstring strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Choi left Sunday's game against the White Sox with what was originally called hamstring tightness, but the diagnosis has since been updated to a strain. He's expected back within two weeks and could return after the minimum 10 days, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Nelson Cruz was activated from the COVID-19 injured list and could be used as the first baseman in Choi's absence during the Rays' two-game series in Philadelphia.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Ji Man Choi#Rays#The Tampa Bay Times#The White Sox#The Rays Radio Network
