Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Lands on injured list

Choi was removed in the second inning of Sunday's game against the White Sox with left hamstring tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Choi appeared to tweak the hamstring while rounding first on his first-inning double. He stayed in the contest and came around to score, but he remained in the dugout when the Rays came out for the top of the second inning. According to Topkin, the hamstring issue is something that Choi had been managing off and on heading into Sunday, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Rays held him out of the lineup for at least the next few days.