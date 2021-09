Diggs didn't practice Tuesday as he's unhappy with his contract situation, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Diggs is entering the final season of the three-year, $18.6 million contract he signed with the Lions before the 2018 season. Fellow safety Jamal Adams was in a similar situation to start training camp this year, and his holdout paid off to the tune of $70 million over four years, making him the highest paid safety in the league. Diggs has been nothing short of excellent since joining the Seahawks, as he's recorded 85 tackles, 13 pass breakups and eight interceptions over 21 games, but his next deal will be far less. If Diggs chooses to miss games, either Marquise Blair or Ugo Amadi will step into the free safety role.