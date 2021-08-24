Twins' Jake Cave: Losing work in center field

Cave will start in center field and bat ninth Tuesday against the Red Sox. Although Cave is back in the lineup for the series opener in Boston, the Twins may have pulled the plug on using him as their primary center fielder. Cave made his previous two starts in right field and left field, with Nick Gordon or Rob Refsnyder getting the nod in center the prior five contests. If Byron Buxton (finger) returns from the injured list later this week, Cave's path to reps in the outfield will become further blocked.