Rays' Nelson Cruz: Officially activated Tuesday

Cruz (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The veteran slugger was placed on the COVID-19 IL on Sunday after feeling sick, but subsequent tests came back negative. The club revealed Monday that Cruz was expected to be activated for the series opener in Philadelphia, and now they have made space for him on the 26-man roster by placing Ji-Man Choi (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list. Despite his activation, Cruz seems likely to begin Tuesday's game on the bench with there being no DH in the NL park.