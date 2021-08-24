Cancel
Geneva, NY

Geneva man faces felony contempt charge after hitting person in face with knee

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F4gIl_0bbZdhu200

Police say a 55-year-old Geneva man faces a felony contempt charge after a physical incident last week.

Kenneth Nelson, 55, was charged with aggravated criminal contempt, as a felony, and held at the Ontario County Jail after violating an order of protection.

He’s accused of striking the protected party in the face with his knee causing physical injury.

Police described it as a domestic incident.

The charges will be answered at a later date.

