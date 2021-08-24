‘Sparking’ cell phone forces Alaska Airlines flight to evacuate at Sea-Tac, officials say

(NEXSTAR) – A 13-year-old boy flying with American Airlines reportedly needed to be restrained with duct tape after becoming belligerent on a Tuesday flight. The incident took place on a flight from Maui to Los Angeles, American Airlines confirmed. Witnesses who spoke with KCAL said the boy had attempted to kick out a window before passengers and crew attempted to restrain him to his seat. He also became physical with his mother, according to the outlet.