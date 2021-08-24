Does Warranty Work On Cars Get Done Slower?

You've bought your car, and whether it's new or used—um, pre-owned—there's a lot more to know about ownership than how much your monthly payment costs. There's maintenance to consider; take care of your car and it'll take care of you. What kind of upkeep will it require, and what can you—and should you—do yourself? Sooner or later your ride will need new shoes, and you'll need to make a decision on tires. And there are simple ways to make your car's current set of donuts last longer. If it's an older model, you might just need a jump start when the battery begins to run down. How do you do that safely? A clean, shiny ride will make you feel good—and help you maintain your car's maximum value—so what's the best way to keep it looking sharp over the long haul? You can find the answers to these questions—and many more—about owning and maintaining your vehicle right here. Plus, we've included a host of tips that'll help you be a better, safer driver in all manner of weather and road conditions.