Coronavirus

Moscow to request flights for Afghan students permitted to study in Russia -embassy

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 7 days ago

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian government will request flights out of Afghanistan in September for Afghan students who are planning to study in Russia, the embassy said in a statement on Tuesday. The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan could stop hundreds of Afghans from taking up university places in Russia or...

mymixfm.com

