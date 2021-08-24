Texas extends pandemic benefits for families whose kids have lost access to free or reduced-price meals
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Families with students relying on free or reduced-cost meals at school can now receive a single payment of $375 as a part of a summer round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer food aid, which has previously provided single payments of up to $1,200 for eligible students.www.ksat.com
