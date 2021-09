Boston was named the 18th worst city to drive in the United States in a new WalletHub study. “Most Americans rely on cars to get around, as 87 percent of daily trips take place in personal vehicles, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics,” the website read. “In addition, during the COVID-19 pandemic, fear of public transportation has led to more reliance on personal vehicles than usual, and car sales increased 9% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to last year.”