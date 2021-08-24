Cancel
Arizona State

This 2-Mile Trail In Arizona Leads To Breathtaking City And Mountain Views

By Katie Lawrence
Only In Arizona
Only In Arizona
 8 days ago

It’s always fun to discover hidden gems, but sometimes, the places most worth visiting can be found right in our own backyard. Piestewa Peak Summit Trail, nestled in the heart of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, is one such destination. Although it’s among the most popular hikes in the Valley, there’s a reason for that: the trail showcases both city and mountain views sure to leave you breathless, and the reward is undeniably worth the challenge.

Piestewa Peak is one of the most popular trails in Arizona, and for good reason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BcnBA_0bbZbnz800
AllTrails/Jerome Begin
Short, yet challenging, this 2.1-mile hike in the Phoenix Mountain Preserve takes hardcore adventurers on an unforgettable journey that leads to some of the most dramatic views in the Valley.

With an elevation gain of over 1100 feet, this difficult trek isn't for the faint of heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1prm54_0bbZbnz800
AllTrails/Dale Hibler
The silver lining is that it's over quickly, so although your legs will be aching, the pain won't last very long.

The trail is very well-marked, with signposts every so often helping guide you to the summit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CT6P7_0bbZbnz800
AllTrails/Derek Bierd
Without having to think twice about which way to go, there's only one thing left for you to do: enjoy the breathtaking scenery that extends far as the eye can see in every direction (after wiping the sweat from your eyes, that is).

Essentially two hikes rolled into one, going up and coming back down the mountain offer entirely different vantage points of the surrounding landscape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C7puH_0bbZbnz800
AllTrails/Mark Fitch

You'll go from seeing the rugged terrain of the Sonoran Desert to gazing out over the entire city of Phoenix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rWvR3_0bbZbnz800
AllTrails/Mark Fitch
From this perspective, when you're so far removed from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, our busy metropolitan area is actually quite beautiful.

If you're comfortable with night hiking, sunset is easily best time of day to scale Piestewa Peak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QwxCo_0bbZbnz800
AllTrails/Samantha C.
Being this high up, you'll get to watch the exact moment the sun disappears below the horizon. It's a life-changing moment that every Arizonan should experience at least once.

Then, as the last remnants of sunlight fade into darkness, the city comes alive in a blaze of glory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1bsG_0bbZbnz800
AllTrails/Angel Truong
As you descend the mountain and return to the real world, you'll have a whole new appreciation for both nature and the big city—not many places are capable of producing such a uniquely dichotomous feeling!

To learn more about the Piestewa Peak Summit Trail, visit its page on AllTrails.

Have you ever embarked on this difficult, yet rewarding hike? If so, tell us all about your experience in the comments section below. Don’t forget to check out our previous article for another challenging hike in Arizona that’s worth every drop of sweat!

The post This 2-Mile Trail In Arizona Leads To Breathtaking City And Mountain Views appeared first on Only In Your State .

