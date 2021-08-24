This 2-Mile Trail In Arizona Leads To Breathtaking City And Mountain Views

It’s always fun to discover hidden gems, but sometimes, the places most worth visiting can be found right in our own backyard. Piestewa Peak Summit Trail, nestled in the heart of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, is one such destination. Although it’s among the most popular hikes in the Valley, there’s a reason for that: the trail showcases both city and mountain views sure to leave you breathless, and the reward is undeniably worth the challenge.

Piestewa Peak is one of the most popular trails in Arizona, and for good reason.

With an elevation gain of over 1100 feet, this difficult trek isn't for the faint of heart.

The trail is very well-marked, with signposts every so often helping guide you to the summit.

Essentially two hikes rolled into one, going up and coming back down the mountain offer entirely different vantage points of the surrounding landscape.

You'll go from seeing the rugged terrain of the Sonoran Desert to gazing out over the entire city of Phoenix.

If you're comfortable with night hiking, sunset is easily best time of day to scale Piestewa Peak.

Then, as the last remnants of sunlight fade into darkness, the city comes alive in a blaze of glory.

Short, yet challenging, this 2.1-mile hike in the Phoenix Mountain Preserve takes hardcore adventurers on an unforgettable journey that leads to some of the most dramatic views in the Valley.The silver lining is that it's over quickly, so although your legs will be aching, the pain won't last very long.Without having to think twice about which way to go, there's only one thing left for you to do: enjoy the breathtaking scenery that extends far as the eye can see in every direction (after wiping the sweat from your eyes, that is).From this perspective, when you're so far removed from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, our busy metropolitan area is actually quite beautiful.Being this high up, you'll get to watch the exact moment the sun disappears below the horizon. It's a life-changing moment that every Arizonan should experience at least once.As you descend the mountain and return to the real world, you'll have a whole new appreciation for both naturethe big city—not many places are capable of producing such a uniquely dichotomous feeling!

To learn more about the Piestewa Peak Summit Trail, visit its page on AllTrails.

